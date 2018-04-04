SpaceCoin (SPACE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. SpaceCoin has a total market cap of $195,472.00 and $6.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001688 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,737.50 or 3.15763000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00162075 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SpaceCoin Profile

SPACE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 22,183,345 coins. The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

