Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $727.00

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Sparks has a market cap of $0.00 and $727.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparks has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002885 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00088075 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013511 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007559 BTC.

About Sparks

Sparks (SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

