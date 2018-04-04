Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Sparks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparks has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $568.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparks has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002727 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00086025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012784 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007677 BTC.

About Sparks

Sparks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. The official website for Sparks is sparks.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

