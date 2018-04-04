SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (RWX) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2013 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

