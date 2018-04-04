SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Increased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 0.6% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,221,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,996,000 after buying an additional 33,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,527.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,142,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,830,000 after buying an additional 1,222,285 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $260.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.51 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

