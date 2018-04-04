SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Trimmed by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

SPY opened at $260.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

