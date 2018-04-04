SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2459 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

