BB&T Securities LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $333.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $305.45 and a 52 week high of $363.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8614 per share. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

