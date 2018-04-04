Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Cap Tops $18.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and ForkDelta. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $18.56 million and $104,103.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00696938 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180150 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and DDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

