Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.75 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004807 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $61,220.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00202184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00121637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00139021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012832 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.