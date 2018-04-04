Spectrum Brands (SPB) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,575,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 908,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,988,000 after purchasing an additional 84,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,002.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rowe restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

