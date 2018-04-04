Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.68, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $78,884.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $56,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,568 shares of company stock worth $3,382,659. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-sppi-downgraded-by-thestreet-to-d-updated-updated.html.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.