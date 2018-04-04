Speed Mining Service (SMS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Speed Mining Service has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $38,787.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Speed Mining Service token can now be bought for about $15.57 or 0.00221425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Speed Mining Service has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Speed Mining Service alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00689696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00172437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032355 BTC.

About Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service launched on November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here. Speed Mining Service’s official website is smscoin.jp/en.

Speed Mining Service Token Trading

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Speed Mining Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Speed Mining Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Speed Mining Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Speed Mining Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.