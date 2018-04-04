Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

