Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

