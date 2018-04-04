Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.17 ($3.97).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPI. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 290 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 339 ($4.76) to GBX 293 ($4.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.79) to GBX 255 ($3.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities raised Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($4.15) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.86) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SPI traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 206 ($2.89). 1,718,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.10 ($5.08).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). The business had revenue of £931.70 million for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.85%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other news, insider Justin Ash bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £99,975 ($140,335.49).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/spire-healthcare-group-spi-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.