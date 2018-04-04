Splunk (SPLK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Splunk earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software company an impact score of 46.284422451717 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,433. The company has a market cap of $14,024.56, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.85. Splunk has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $112.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Splunk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $1,395,723.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,582 shares in the company, valued at $11,470,354.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,627. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

