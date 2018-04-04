SportsCoin (SPORT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SportsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SportsCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SportsCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SportsCoin alerts:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012326 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin Profile

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin. The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com.

Buying and Selling SportsCoin

SportsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.