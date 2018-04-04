SportyFi Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:SPF)

SportyFi (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One SportyFi token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin and OKEx. SportyFi has a total market cap of $16.47 million and $2.93 million worth of SportyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SportyFi has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00690224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00177537 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032657 BTC.

About SportyFi

SportyFi’s launch date was November 20th, 2017. SportyFi’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,932,091 tokens. The official message board for SportyFi is news.sportyco.io. SportyFi’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyFi is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyFi’s official Twitter account is @sportyco_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyFi Token Trading

SportyFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Kucoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy SportyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyFi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

