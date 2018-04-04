SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of SSNC opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11,083.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 376,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

