SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZY remained flat at $$18.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,604. SSE has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SSE (SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sse-ssezy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About SSE

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.