Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Ssp Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. The company operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

