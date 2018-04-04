Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $2.11

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 58618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.

