Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 1,320 ($18.53) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,615 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.55) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Shares of STAF stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 940 ($13.19). The company had a trading volume of 79,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,973. Staffline Group has a twelve month low of GBX 912 ($12.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,451.72 ($20.38).

In other news, insider Ed Barker bought 1,104 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £10,189.92 ($14,303.65). Also, insider Andy Hogarth sold 1,006,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($14.32), for a total value of £10,263,127.80 ($14,406,411.85). Insiders purchased a total of 278,784 shares of company stock valued at $278,247,112 in the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Staffline Group (STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/staffline-group-staf-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training. The Company has two segments: Staffing Services, which includes the provision of temporary staff to customers, and PeoplePlus, which includes the provision of welfare to work and other training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.