ValuEngine Downgrades Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Hold

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 91,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,051.29, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $239.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ValuEngine Downgrades Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/standard-motor-products-smp-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.