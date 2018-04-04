Standex International (SXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Standex International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Standex International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.50.

SXI opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,219.44, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.54. Standex International has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $495,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4,322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 175,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Standex International by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

