Starbucks (SBUX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Starbucks’ shares have underperformed the industry in the last year. Earnings estimates have also remained stable for fiscal 2018 in the last 30 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Starbucks has been experiencing tepid comps growth in the United States for quite some time now amid persistent decline in the country’s restaurant sales. It reported tepid 2% comps growth in fiscal first quarter in the Americas segment against 3% in the year-ago period. Despite economic growth, consumers increased their spending only modestly on dining out, which resulted in low consumption over the last few quarters. That said, Starbucks is strengthening its portfolio with major innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings to counter tepid sales growth. Although these initiatives might benefit the company in the long run, the consequential increment in spending is likely to create pressure on its earnings in the near term.”

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vetr lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,858,745. The firm has a market cap of $79,050.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/starbucks-sbux-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.