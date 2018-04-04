State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. State Bank Financial makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 1.15% of State Bank Financial worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Bank Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,881 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in State Bank Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,701,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,777,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in State Bank Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,340,000 after buying an additional 94,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in State Bank Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in State Bank Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after buying an additional 132,693 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STBZ opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,170.76, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. State Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. analysts expect that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from State Bank Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, CFO Sheila Ray acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

