Status Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46.51 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Status has a market cap of $332.90 million and $46.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Status has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00699323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00177789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Upbit, AEX, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, BigONE, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

