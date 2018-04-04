Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,431,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after buying an additional 797,142 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,619,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,217,000 after purchasing an additional 539,480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,281. The company has a market capitalization of $10,117.90, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/steel-dynamics-inc-stld-holdings-cut-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.