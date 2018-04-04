Steel Dynamics (STLD) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steel Dynamics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3544355833334 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 2,272,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,556. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $10,117.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/steel-dynamics-stld-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-06.html.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.