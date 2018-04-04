Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $2.52

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $59.14 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00037281 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,837.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.71 or 0.09539300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027986 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032662 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00697344 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00160013 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.01920790 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,331,595 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

