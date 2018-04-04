Stein Mart (SMRT) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.06

News headlines about Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stein Mart earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4412950146795 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stein Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 264,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,451. Stein Mart has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.87 million during the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 33.73% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc is a national retailer offering the fashion merchandise, service and presentation of a department or specialty store. The Company offers apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes and home fashions. The Company’s target customers are women over 45 years old. The Company operates approximately 280 stores in over 30 states and an Internet store.

