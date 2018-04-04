Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,819 Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Occidental Petroleum worth $66,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CS Mckee LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 327,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200,260 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 35,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $17,441,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49,704.06, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

