Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $48.55 Million Position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,620 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 3.96% of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 2,266,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,339.69, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.79.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Macquarie cut SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Moloney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 561,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

