Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $786,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lannett news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,171,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,323,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $580.90, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.92 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Lannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

