151,728 Shares in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Costamare by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costamare by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costamare by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Costamare by 7.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.94, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.99. Costamare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. ValuEngine lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Costamare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “151,728 Shares in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sterling-capital-management-llc-invests-875000-in-costamare-inc-cmre-updated.html.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.