Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,688,000 after purchasing an additional 893,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 559,273 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 35.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,550,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,305.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 360,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 345,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,361.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.14 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,782.46, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/sterling-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ralph-lauren-corp-rl-updated.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.