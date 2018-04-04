Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,946,000 after buying an additional 1,649,729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 781,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,904 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,717,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,064,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,560,000.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,110.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $283,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,630.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $8,453.98, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

