Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $903,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $99,572.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.26, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on Heritage Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

