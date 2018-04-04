Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News articles about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.6960897337845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $297.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, COO Con L. Wadsworth acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at $853,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

