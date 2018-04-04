Steven A. Markel Sells 200 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.33, for a total transaction of $233,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,642.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,150.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16,267.53, a P/E ratio of 317.95 and a beta of 0.89. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $936.95 and a 12 month high of $1,194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 0.39%. equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Markel by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Markel by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,172.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Steven A. Markel Sells 200 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/steven-a-markel-sells-200-shares-of-markel-co-mkl-stock.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.