Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven Everhart Sells 2,000 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven Everhart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,580 shares in the company, valued at $826,471.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.55, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

