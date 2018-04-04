Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) SVP Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) SVP Steven N. Berger bought 750 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $44,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,957. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,012.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.52 million. equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Stephens started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

