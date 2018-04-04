STEX (STEX) Price Tops $0.76

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. STEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $27.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STEX token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00011155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STEX has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00699900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00179778 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

STEX Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR. STEX’s official website is stocks.exchange/ico.

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase STEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

