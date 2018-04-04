Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $251.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

3M stock opened at $216.33 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $126,615.21, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,309,000 after purchasing an additional 332,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after purchasing an additional 318,088 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

