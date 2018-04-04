Stifel (NYSE:SF) Given News Impact Score of 0.14

Media stories about Stifel (NYSE:SF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stifel earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.698540657327 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. 648,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,500. Stifel has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4,127.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $804.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Stifel will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel’s payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura raised shares of Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Instinet raised shares of Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Stifel news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of Stifel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

