STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vetr cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.76 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21,132.63, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

