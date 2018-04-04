MercadoLibre Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the typical daily volume of 873 call options.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $342.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,737.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52 and a beta of 2.07. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $214.00 and a one year high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

