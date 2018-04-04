Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical volume of 151 put options.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.87. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.93% and a negative net margin of 1,791.09%. equities analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,392.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,909 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,738.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

